Police kill rabid fox suspected of attacking two in Bolton

Neumann said this week's attacks are not the first to happen in the small town this year.

"We ran into this earlier on this year when a fox bit somebody," he said.

The individual in that case was bitten at around 10 a.m. on July 9 in the area of Mohican Road, Neumann said.

He did not provide any further details on the victim.

The rabid fox is the third wild animal to test positive for rabies in Warren County this year, according to Health Services.

In June, a Queensbury resident needed rabies treatment after having contact with a rabid raccoon, and a dead fox found in Lake George tested positive for the disease back in April.

The county typically confirms one or two animals with rabies each year.

A rabid wild animal may appear affectionate and friendly toward people, but could become irritable and attack, according to the state's Department of Health.

Animals infected with rabies may be seen staggering, frothing at the mouth and making unusual sounds.

Anyone who suspects they crossed paths with a rabid animal should contact the state Department of Environmental Conservation dispatch at 1-844-332-3267.

Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.