WHITEHALL — The Whitehall man who died in the Mettawee River on July 4 is believed to have had a seizure and then drowned, police said.

An autopsy conducted on the body of 49-year-old Joel C. Perkins found that he died of asphyxiation from drowning and a seizure. State Police believe the seizure caused him to fall in the water and prevented him from making it back to shore.

Perkins and friends were heading out on the river to kayak shortly after noon July 4 when he went ahead of the group to clear some obstructions from the river off county Route 12.

He was out of sight of the group at that point, and when they put their boats in the water and headed downstream, they found Perkins' kayak on a sandbar and Perkins unconscious in the water. Efforts to revive him with CPR and a State Police automated external defibrillator were unsuccessful.

Police said he was not wearing a life jacket at that point. It was unclear whether he had a history of seizures.

Perkins, who lived on county Route 21, was the father of a young daughter and a graduate of Whitehall High School who attended ITT Tech in Albany.

He was remembered on social media by friends who recalled him as devoted to his daughter who loved the outdoors and his country.

"We are all sad that we can't see your gorgeous and infectious smile but your light will always shine on in our hearts," added Wendy Thacker.

"Heaven gained a sweet soul," wrote Jo Deluca.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Our Lady of Hope Roman Catholic Church in Whitehall. There will be no calling hours beforehand.

Donations in his memory may be made to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105 1-800-805-5856  or www.stjude.org/

reporter - crimes & courts, public safety and Warren County government

Don Lehman covers crime and Warren County government for The Post-Star. His work can be found on Twitter @PS_CrimeCourts and on poststar.com/app/blogs.

