WHITEHALL — The Whitehall man who died in the Mettawee River on July 4 is believed to have had a seizure and then drowned, police said.
An autopsy conducted on the body of 49-year-old Joel C. Perkins found that he died of asphyxiation from drowning and a seizure. State Police believe the seizure caused him to fall in the water and prevented him from making it back to shore.
Perkins and friends were heading out on the river to kayak shortly after noon July 4 when he went ahead of the group to clear some obstructions from the river off county Route 12.
He was out of sight of the group at that point, and when they put their boats in the water and headed downstream, they found Perkins' kayak on a sandbar and Perkins unconscious in the water. Efforts to revive him with CPR and a State Police automated external defibrillator were unsuccessful.
Police said he was not wearing a life jacket at that point. It was unclear whether he had a history of seizures.
Perkins, who lived on county Route 21, was the father of a young daughter and a graduate of Whitehall High School who attended ITT Tech in Albany.
He was remembered on social media by friends who recalled him as devoted to his daughter who loved the outdoors and his country.
"We are all sad that we can't see your gorgeous and infectious smile but your light will always shine on in our hearts," added Wendy Thacker.
"Heaven gained a sweet soul," wrote Jo Deluca.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Our Lady of Hope Roman Catholic Church in Whitehall. There will be no calling hours beforehand.
Donations in his memory may be made to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105 1-800-805-5856 or www.stjude.org/
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.