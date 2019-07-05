WHITEHALL — A man died Thursday afternoon during a kayaking outing on the Mettawee River off county Route 12, according to State Police.
The victim, Joel Perkins, 49, of Whitehall, was found unconscious in the water around 12:15 p.m. as he and a group of friends set out to kayak a stretch of the river.
State Police said Perkins had gotten in the water ahead of his friends, and when they caught up to his boat, he was in the water unconscious. State Police Senior Investigator Robert Stampfli said none of the friends saw him enter the water.
Perkins had gone ahead of the group to clear obstructions from the river, and appeared to have stopped his kayak on a sandbar and gotten out when he either suffered a medical problem or accidentally drowned, police said.
CPR was attempted by his friends and the first responding state trooper used an automatic external defibrillator to try to revive him, to no avail.
An autopsy was planned to determine whether Perkins died from a medical problem or drowned.
Police said Perkins was not wearing a life jacket.
Perkins was the father of a young daughter, whose Facebook page shows he worked in the information technology industry after attending ITT Tech in Albany.
Loved ones recalled him as a kind, caring person who enjoyed the outdoors and snowmobiling.
"You were the most caring, unselfish person I've ever had the pleasure to call a friend," Nate Rogers wrote on his Facebook page. "Joel my friend you will be sadly missed but never forgotten."
The stretch of the Mettawee upstream from where the incident happened is popular with whitewater kayakers because of a series of waterfalls and rapids before the lake spills into Lake Champlain. But the area where Perkins was found was shallow and fairly calm.
Investigator Justin Olsen and troopers from the Granville station are investigating the incident.
More details will be posted when they become available.
