LAKE GEORGE — Police have issued a boating ticket to the captain of the parasailing boat that was involved in an accident that critically injured a man on Lake George last month.
The Warren County Sheriff's Office has determined no criminal charges were warranted for the June 15 accident that resulted in a downstate man nearly drowning.
But the Sheriff's Office issued a ticket to the captain, Kate Leary of Lake George, for not having a spotter on the boat to watch parasailers as state Parks and Recreation rules dictate.
Sheriff's Lt. Steve Stockdale said Leary had an explanation for not having a spotter, saying she needed to watch the parasailers herself while piloting the boat to adjust its course. But state law requires that a spotter, whose sole duty is to watch the parasailers, be present, Stockdale said.
Adrian Robles, 23, of New Windsor, went into the water after a wind gust knocked him and his sister from the air as they parasailed near Tea Island.
Robles was trapped underwater for an undetermined amount of time after the rigging of his parasailing harness and his personal flotation device got entangled. He was unconscious and not breathing when rescued, and Leary and others who helped pluck him from the water were credited with saving his life.
The extent of his recovery was unclear as of this week, but Stockdale said he was walking and talking when police last spoke with him. But he had no memory of the accident that nearly killed him.
Leary works for Parasailing Adventures/Pinky's Parasailing, based on Kurosaka Lane in the village of Lake George. The company halted parasailing trips for several days after the accident, but resumed later in June.
Leary was described as an experienced parasail boat captain who captains boats in Florida when she is not in Lake George for the summer. Police said she swam from the parasail boat to the boat where Robles was rescued to perform CPR.
A woman who answered the phone at the company Tuesday morning said no one was available to discuss the situation.
Leary is due back in Lake George Town Court on Sept. 12. The charge is punishable by a fine of up to $250.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.