Luzerne crash

A SUV is seen in the ditch after crashing Friday afternoon on Call Street in Lake Luzerne. 

 Don Lehman, dlehman@poststar.com

LAKE LUZERNE -- Police said no charges were filed Friday in connection with a crash on Call Street that sent a woman to the hospital.

The crash occurred after a theft complaint, and a witness said people in the sport-utility vehicle that went off the road had been involved in the theft and were being followed by the purported victims. An initial police radio report was that the SUV was dragging someone who was holding onto it as it drove.

Warren County sheriff's Lt. Steve Stockdale said police have gotten conflicting stories from those involved as to what occurred before the crash, and it was going to take some time to figure out what happened.

He said the woman who was hurt was not believed to have life-threatening injuries. Names of those involved were not released.

Don Lehman covers police and court matters and Warren County government. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com

reporter - crimes & courts, public safety and Warren County government

Don Lehman covers crime and Warren County government for The Post-Star. His work can be found on Twitter @PS_CrimeCourts and on poststar.com/app/blogs.

