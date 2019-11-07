{{featured_button_text}}

State fire investigators have been called in to assist with the investigation of a fire that heavily damaged a home in Lake Luzerne last week, as the police investigation of a suspected arson fire that occurred in Queensbury on Wednesday continues.

The state Office of Fire Prevention and Control, Warren County Sheriff’s Office and Glens Falls fire investigators are looking into the Nov. 1 fire that heavily damaged a home at 90 Bay Road in Lake Luzerne.

No one was hurt in that blaze, as the home had been vacated in recent days by residents. Glens Falls fire investigators, who handle fire cause and origin investigations in Warren County, determined the fire started inside the home, but have not been able to determine how, Glens Falls Fire Chief James Schrammel said.

The Sheriff’s Office and OFPC were called in to assist with the inquiry, but Schrammel and sheriff’s Lt. Steve Stockdale said the fire wasn’t being labeled suspicious as of Thursday. OFPC is typically called in to investigate fires that are suspicious, or which someone dies or is seriously hurt, or where there is a high dollar value of loss.

In the Lake Luzerne case, it was not clear why OFPC was brought in or decided to become involved.

The Wednesday morning fire that destroyed a vacant home on Route 9 in Queensbury, next to the former Leo’s Lobster restaurant, has been labeled suspicious, and Schrammel said investigators determined it started in the rear of the building. It was unclear whether it started inside or outside the structure. Schrammel said the amount of damage was hindering the determination of a cause.

The building had been vacant for years, and did not have electrical service.

Stockdale said investigators had some leads that were being investigated as to how the Queensbury fire started, but he said he couldn’t comment further Thursday.

“There’s no reason to believe they (the two fires) are connected,” Stockdale said.

Schrammel said the Queensbury fire had been burning for an extended period of time before someone in a passing vehicle on the Northway called 911. The home is situated in a narrow strip of land between Route 9 and the interstate highway.

Anyone with information about either fire was asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 518-743-2500.

Don Lehman

