WARRENSBURG — Police in two counties are investigating how a 17-year-old from Clifton Park came to be seriously hurt during a party at a rental home on Harrington Hill Road, according to police.
The teen, whose name wasn't released, was taken to Albany Medical Center for treatment of serious facial injuries suffered when he fell from a balcony to a slate walkway Sunday night, police said. His injuries were not considered life threatening.
Police believe he was part of a group of Shenendehowa High School students who rented the home through Airbnb for an after-prom party where underage teens were drinking.
Warren County sheriff's Lt. Steve Stockdale said the teen apparently arrived at the home after drinking, and was believed to have consumed more alcohol there.
Police are trying to determine who was responsible for the party and who purchased the alcohol, and the Warren County Sheriff's Office was being assisted by the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office. Criminal charges are possible.
