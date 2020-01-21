Police investigating Salem man's death in Vermont

Police in central Vermont are trying to figure out what caused an elderly Salem man to die in his vehicle off a remote road.

Anthony Spinelli, 83, was found unconscious in a vehicle that was in a field off a road in Grafton, Vermont, around 1:30 p.m. Monday. Grafton is a sparsely populated down in central western Vermont.

Vermont State Police said a caretaker for a property off Middletown Road found a vehicle in a field, and discovered Spinelli inside. Police believe he drove off the road, and died either of hypothermia or natural causes.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Vermont State Police did not say if they knew why Spinelli was in Vermont.

There was nothing to indicate any criminal activity occurred, but police were trying to figure out why Spinelli was in Grafton, which is a town of about 700 people near the New Hampshire border.

The property where he was found is just northwest of the hamlet of Grafton, near a park and Route 121, one of the main routes into town.

An autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday in Burlington, Vt.

More details will be posted when they become available.

Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 7 Angry 2

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.