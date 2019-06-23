{{featured_button_text}}

DAY -- Police are investigating a boat crash that injured at least one person Saturday night on Great Sacandaga Lake.

The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office said one person was injured and taken to Saratoga Hospital when one boat crashed around 6:40 p.m.

Police said the boater hit a dock near Majestic Mountain Marina on North Shore Road in the town of Day. His name was not released, but police said the injuries were not considered life-threatening.

The Sheriff's Office said no additional information was available early Sunday. More details will be posted when they become available.

