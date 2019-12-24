You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Police investigating robbery of Lake George convenience store
0 comments
alert top story

Police investigating robbery of Lake George convenience store

{{featured_button_text}}

LAKE GEORGE — Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred late Monday at the Sunoco/Dunkin Donuts store on Route 9.

A man entered the store around 11:30 p.m. and threatened a female clerk with what appeared to a gun, and fled. Police said he fled with an undetermined amount of money.

No injuries were reported. The store,which is known as Warrensburg Sunoco, was closed for a period of time late Monday but has reopened.

Patrols from the Warren County Sheriff's Office and State Police responded, and a police dog was able to follow what were believed to be the man's tracks west for a short distance before they ended. It was unclear whether he got in a vehicle, and no vehicle description was available.

The man was described as a white or Hispanic male with a medium complexion who partially obscured his face, Sheriff's Lt. Steve Stockdale said.

He was about 5-foot-9 to 5-foot-11 inches tall, stocky and weighing approximately 225 pounds. He wore a gray North Face style jacket, blue jeans, brown shoes, using a blue scarf or shirt to conceal his face.

The store is just off Exit 23 of the Northway, just east of the Warrensburg town line.

Anyone who saw suspicious activity around the store late Tuesday was asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 518-743-2500.

Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com

0 comments
0
0
1
1
8

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

reporter - crimes & courts, public safety and Warren County government

Don Lehman covers crime, Warren County government and the outdoors for The Post-Star. His work can be found on Twitter @PS_CrimeCourts and on poststar.com/app/blogs.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News