LAKE GEORGE — A New Windsor man was trapped underwater for an undetermined amount of time on Saturday after the rigging of his parasailing harness and his personal floatation device got entangled after falling into Lake George near Tea Island, according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.
Adrian Roberts, 23, who was parasailing with his 27-year-old sister, was taken to Glens Falls Hospital on Saturday afternoon and is listed in critical condition, police said.
His sister was able to get out of the water safely, after passing boaters stopped to help.
According to police, lifesaving measures were initiated after freeing Roberts from the water and CPR was continued by ambulance personnel while en route to Glens Falls Hospital.
Police said the call for assistance came in at 12:35 p.m., after boaters saw the parasailers in distress in the water near Tea Island, located off Route 9N, just outside the Village of Lake George.
The siblings were parasailing with Pinky’s Parasail / JDQ Enterprises, Inc., in Lake George. The Post-Star place several calls to Pinky's Parasail, but they were not reached for comment.
There are several parasailing companies operating in Lake George, but because of windy weather, some decided to shut down on Saturday morning.
"We shut down this morning at 10 a.m., it was gusty and it was supposed to get worse throughout the day," said Brendan Willigan, the manager of Parasail Joes. "We have certain guidelines we follow. We flew one boat at 9 a.m. and made the call at 10 a.m. to shut down."
Willigan said he did not have any details about the accident, but law enforcement was still on scene next door at about 3 p.m. on Saturday.
In 2008, three parasailers were injured in Lake George after winds from an approaching thunderstorm snapped the lines that connected them to parasailing platforms.
In 2011, a Lake George parasailing accident stranded two people in trees and overturned a National Water Sports boat, sending several passengers into the lake, according to a previous Post-Star report.
At the time, new regulations were implemented, restricting parasailing flights when the National Weather Service issued a high wind warning.
The case remains under investigation and the Sheriff’s Office is requesting that any business or residence in the southern vicinity of Tea Island please check any video recording systems to determine if this incident was captured on video.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at 518-743-2500.
