LAKE GEORGE — Rescue crews are currently on scene in Lake George for a parasailing related accident, according to the Warren County Sheriff's Office.
According to emergency scanner reports, the call for assistance came in around Noon on Saturday.
There are several parasailing companies operating in Lake George, but because of windy weather, some decided to shut down on Saturday morning.
"We shut down this morning at 10 a.m., it was gusty and it was supposed to get worse throughout the day," said Brendan Willigan, the manager of Parasail Joes. "We have certain guidelines we follow. We flew one boat at 9 a.m. and made the call at 10 a.m. to shut down."
Willigan said he did not have any details about the accident, but law enforcement was still on scene next door.
Police said details are not yet available.
Check back to poststar.com for updates.
