Police are investigating another wave of thefts from cars parked at parks in Queensbury and South Glens Falls in recent days.
At least two vehicles had windows smashed and purses stolen on Sunday at Hovey Pond Park in Queensbury, while a car at the parking area for Betar Byway on First Street in South Glens Falls was hit on Monday.
A car at the Rush Pond park on West Mountain Road in Queensbury was broken into last week as well, according to the Warren County Sheriff's Office.
South Glens Falls Police Chief Kevin Judd said a witness saw a black male run from the Betar Byway parking area to a white Honda sedan with a dented rear fender that was being driven by a white female around the time of Monday's theft.
Judd asked that anyone with information in the case call village police at 518-792-6336.
The Sheriff's Office and State Police are investigating the Queensbury cases.
The thefts are similar to ones being done by a nationwide organized crime group known as the "Felony Lane Gang" that recruits local people to help steal purses and wallets, then use credit cards and produce fake checks.
Police in Washington and Saratoga counties dealt with a rash of thefts and cashed fake checks in August and September that stemmed from the group.
Police have repeatedly warned area residents for years about groups that target cars at parks and workout centers, where women will leave purses in vehicles while they go inside.
Authorities recommend that purses and wallets not be left in unattended cars, even with doors locked. If they have to be left behind, hide them.
