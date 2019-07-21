MAYFIELD — Police have concluded Sunday search efforts for a boater who left the boat to go swimming and was reported missing at approximately 9 p.m. Saturday night, according to a release from the New York State Police.
Police said they responded to a report of a missing boater in the area of the Northampton Campground.
The State Police Underwater Recovery Team conducted a search and were assisted by the Department of Environmental Conservation, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office, and several fire departments, according to the release.
Search efforts will continue Monday morning and police said the swimmer's identity is not being released at this time.
