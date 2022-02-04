 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Police investigating missing person

  • 0

The Warren County Sheriff's Office is investigating the whereabouts of Erik Martin Font, after they discovered his abandoned vehicle on Buckbee Road in the town of Queensbury early Wednesday morning.

Font's family filed a missing person's report when they had not heard from him since before Wednesday. 

Font is 33 years old, from Long Island, and is described as being 5 feet 11 inches tall, approximately 170 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Warren County Sheriff's Office at 518-743-2500.

Erik Martin Font

Font
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden mandates labor pacts on big federal projects

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News