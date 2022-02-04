Police investigating missing person

The Warren County Sheriff's Office is investigating the whereabouts of Erik Martin Font, after they discovered his abandoned vehicle on Buckbee Road in the town of Queensbury early Wednesday morning.

Font's family filed a missing person's report when they had not heard from him since before Wednesday.

Font is 33 years old, from Long Island, and is described as being 5 feet 11 inches tall, approximately 170 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Warren County Sheriff's Office at 518-743-2500.

