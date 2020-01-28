Police investigating man's serious injuries in Indian Lake

INDIAN LAKE — State Police are investigating how an Indian Lake man who was found unconscious on Route 30 one morning last week came to be seriously hurt.

Steven M. Schechter, 32, was listed in fair condition at Albany Medical Center with two broken legs and internal injuries that police believe occurred when he was hit by a vehicle on Route 30 early the morning of Jan. 19. He was found in the traveled lane near the intersection with Beech Trail Road shortly after 1 a.m.

Trooper Jennifer Fleishman said Schechter was believed to have been hurt sometime between 12:40 a.m. and 1:05 a.m. But Schechter has been unable to say how he was hurt, and no one has reported witnessing the incident that caused his injuries. His home is on the other side of Route 28, and it was unclear where he was headed, she said.

There was no evidence left behind at the scene that would indicate what type of vehicle was involved.

Schechter had been drinking at a bar in the hamlet of Indian Lake earlier in the evening and had left the bar shortly before he was injured. A friend had dropped him off on Route 30 before he was found unconscious, but that friend was not believed to have been involved with the injuries.