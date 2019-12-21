You are the owner of this article.
Police investigating injuries to infant in Queensbury
QUEENSBURY — State Police are investigating how an infant came to be seriously injured at a Queensbury apartment complex.

The baby, who is less than 6 months old, suffered a fractured skull and was being treated at Albany Medical Center as of late Friday. The child's prognosis was unclear.

State Police from the Queensbury stations responded to an apartment on Burke Circle in the Montcalm Apartments complex to interview those who had contact with the child. State Police forensic evidence technicians were on scene late Friday.

No arrests had been made as of Friday night. State Police said no other information was being released as the investigation continued.

More details will be posted when they become available.

Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com

