Police investigating injuries to infant in Queensbury

QUEENSBURY — State Police are investigating how an infant came to be seriously injured at a Queensbury apartment complex.

The baby, who is less than 6 months old, suffered a fractured skull and was being treated at Albany Medical Center as of late Friday. The child's prognosis was unclear.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

State Police from the Queensbury stations responded to an apartment on Burke Circle in the Montcalm Apartments complex to interview those who had contact with the child. State Police forensic evidence technicians were on scene late Friday.

No arrests had been made as of Friday night. State Police said no other information was being released as the investigation continued.

More details will be posted when they become available.

Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 21 Angry 12

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.