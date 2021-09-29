 Skip to main content
Police investigating hunting death
Police investigating hunting death

QUEENSBURY — Police are investigating the death of a Warrensburg man who they believe died in a hunting mishap on Tuesday.

The Warren County Sheriff's Office believe 58-year-old Gordon D. Bartholomew fell between 20 and 25 feet while climbing down from a tree stand while bow hunting along Chestnut Ridge Road at approximately 3 p.m.

Bartholomew received permission to hunt on the grounds from the property owner that same day. When he did not emerge from the woods later that evening, the property owner went in search of him.

Bartholomew was found unresponsive. Rescue crews were called to the scene and began resuscitation efforts but were unsuccessful, according to a news release. 

There were no witnesses and the investigation remains ongoing, but police said they hope to learn more following an autopsy that will be performed in the near future. 

Bay Ride and South Queensbury fire departments assisted at the scene along with the Bay Ridge Rescue Squad. 

