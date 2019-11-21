{{featured_button_text}}
Crime & Courts
Post-Star photo illustration

QUEENSBURY — Police are investigating two home burglaries that occurred Wednesday night in the neighborhood around Halfway Brook Reservoir in Queensbury.

Residents of Old Forge Road and Reservoir Road reported burglaries Wednesday night that police believe occurred between 6 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Unspecified valuables were stolen, and the suspect or suspects got into the Reservoir Road home through an unlocked door.

One is being investigated by the State Police and the other by the Warren County Sheriff's Office. Police are looking into whether the cases are related to a burglary spree earlier this fall in parts of Glens Falls and Queensbury, but said there were no initial indications they were connected to those cases.

Police asked that anyone who saw suspicious activity in the area or has information regarding the cases call the State Police at 518-745-1035 or the Sheriff's Office at 518-743-2500.

