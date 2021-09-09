Police investigating hit-and-run crash in Moreau

MOREAU — Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a pedestrian on Wednesday night.

Saratoga County Sheriff’s Capt. Jeff Brown said the incident took place at about 8:30 p.m. on Route 9 in the vicinity of Spier Falls Road.

The person, who police did not identify, was taken to Albany Medical Center.

Brown said police are still gathering information such as any vehicle description and will put more information out if the public’s help is needed.

Route 9 was blocked off for several hours on Wednesday during the investigation.

