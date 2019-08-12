MOREAU — Ken Howard was standing outside his home in Bluebird Townhouses on Friday night when he and his girlfriend heard a "bang" and something hit the hood of his car.
The hood of the 2018 Subaru WRX sedan had a significant hole in the paint and dent in the metal, and to Howard it was clear that someone had just fired a gun at them.
"We heard it and I said, 'Holy cow, that's a bullet hole!' I told everyone to get inside and I called 911," Howard, who runs a property management service, said. "The shot missed my girlfriend by about 10 feet. A few minutes earlier she had been leaning on the car, and it would have hit her."
Howard hustled his family members inside their home and called police. Saratoga County sheriff's officers arrived, evacuated the buildings in the area, and Sheriff Michael Zurlo said a number of people were questioned.
He said it is being investigated as a case where a gunshot was fired, and charges were expected when the shooter is identified.
"We don't know who did it at this point," Zurlo said. "They did an extensive investigation and they're still working on it. We have some ideas, but we're not there (ready to make an arrest) yet."
The incident happened around 6:35 p.m.
Howard said he believes he knows who was responsible, a youth who had been harassing his children, ages 7 and 8, earlier in the day. Howard had told the youngster, who he estimated is about 12 years old, to leave his children alone, and the shot came from the vicinity of his nearby home, he said.
He said the boy tried to lure his 7-year-old daughter to his home recently, and bragged to kids in the area that he was a "killer," Howard said.
Howard, a former U.S. Marine, said the angle of the shot came seemed to show it came from an upstairs window at a neighboring town house on Skylark Drive.
"It came from the Bluebird Road side and the hole is angled down," he said. "It's not one of those situations where it was someone out in the woods shooting at beer cans or something."
With no arrest made and no gun recovered, Howard is concerned that the shooter may escalate the violence, as the gun was not recovered. He said he was also surprised it took about 40 minutes or so for officers to respond.
Bluebird Village is located just south of the village of South Glens Falls, at the intersection of Bluebird and Fort Edward roads.
Anyone with information in the case was asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 518-885-6761.
