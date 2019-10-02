QUEENSBURY — Warren County sheriff's officers are investigating spray-painted graffiti that occurred overnight Tuesday or early Wednesday, which included a swastika on a sign and the name of a street gang on a building and signs.
The swastika was painted on the sign in front of the Queensbury Masonic Temple and Masonic Historical Society on Burke Drive, and the phrase "58 Crip" was painted in at least two places on the building. Other graffiti on the building had been covered up with white paint by mid-morning Tuesday.
The Crips are a West Coast-based street gang that has had an occasional presence in the region.
The word "Crip" was also painted on a stop sign on nearby Carlton Drive, and other road signs in the neighborhood were painted with the same color of blue spray paint.
Anyone with information about the vandalism or who saw suspicious activity in the area was asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 518-743-2500.
