STONY CREEK — An elderly man died Tuesday when a car he was driving hit a tree on Riley Hill Road, according to police.
The man, who is in his 90s, was found dead in the driver's area of the vehicle shortly after 3 p.m. The Warren County Sheriff's Office is investigating, and his name was not released pending notification of next of kin.
Sheriff's Lt. Peter DiFiore said it was unclear whether he had a medical problem or died as a result of the crash. An autopsy was to be performed.
Riley Hill Road is a rural road off Hadley Road.
More details will be posted when they become available.
