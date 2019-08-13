{{featured_button_text}}

STONY CREEK — An elderly man died Tuesday when a car he was driving hit a tree on Riley Hill Road, according to police.

The man, who is in his 90s, was found dead in the driver's area of the vehicle shortly after 3 p.m. The Warren County Sheriff's Office is investigating, and his name was not released pending notification of next of kin.

Sheriff's Lt. Peter DiFiore said it was unclear whether he had a medical problem or died as a result of the crash. An autopsy was to be performed.

Riley Hill Road is a rural road off Hadley Road.

More details will be posted when they become available.

