Police investigating fatal accident involving 4-year-old girl
top story

SALEM — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 4-year-old girl who was struck by a vehicle.

The incident happened on Jan. 3 just before 4 p.m. at a residence in Salem. Police did not issue any press release or details about the matter until prompted by a request from The Post-Star.

Washington County Sheriff Jeff Murphy said in an email that the department does not want to release the name or address out of respect for the family.

The girl was reportedly struck by a vehicle in a driveway, but Murphy would not confirm that detail.

The autopsy results are still pending, according to Murphy.

He said the incident remains under investigation, but it appears to be an accidental death. Drugs or alcohol were not a factor, he said.

There have been no tickets issued or charges brought.

State police also responded to the scene, along with emergency personnel including the Shushan Fire Department, Salem Rescue Squad and Cambridge Rescue Squad.

The community rallied around the family and attended memorial services for the girl.

“It was a real tragedy,” said Supervisor Evera Sue Clary.

The family would like to keep the matter private, according to Clary.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

