Police investigating drowning in Schroon River

CHESTER — Police are investigating a drowning that occurred in the Schroon River in Chester on Friday.
The incident happened at about 3:50 p.m. in the area of 2631 Schroon River Road, according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.
State police are handling the case.
No further information was available on Friday night.
Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.
Michael Goot
reporter - Warren County, crime, education and politics
