Police investigating drowning in Schroon River

CHESTER — A 15-year-old boy drowned in the Schroon River on Friday afternoon.

The incident happened at about 3:50 p.m. in the area of 2631 Schroon River Road, according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

State police said the boy was tubing with his family when he entered the water and became distressed. He was pulled to shore and transported to Glens Falls Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to Trooper Kerra Burns.

No further information was available from authorities on Friday night.

Check poststar.com for updates.

Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 3 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.