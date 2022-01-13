Police investigating deaths of two people found inside Salem home

SALEM — Police are investigating the deaths of two people found inside a home in Salem recently.

The home on County Route 64 belonged to 67-year-old David Moffitt and 74-year-old Deborah Moffitt, according to Washington County property tax records.

Authorities say the home was 30 degrees when the bodies were found. Hypothermia is not expected to be the cause of death. A dog in the home was found alive, law enforcement sources tell WNYT-TV NewsChannel 13, The Post-Star’s media partner.

The toxicology report will not be done for many weeks. Police said there is no sign of foul play or threat to the public, according to NewsChannel 13.

Neighbors said the couple were good neighbors. They were described as quiet. They kept to themselves and had older children, according to residents.

Cars filled the driveway on Thursday and the back door was open with trash bags piled outside but, no one inside responded to reporters.

Despite numerous attempts to reach Washington County investigators, police have not yet released a public statement to the media.

