Police investigating death of Vermont woman found inside submerged vehicle in Lake Champlain
Police investigating death of Vermont woman found inside submerged vehicle in Lake Champlain

CROWN POINT — State police are investigating the death of a Vermont woman who was found Tuesday night inside a submerged vehicle in Lake Champlain. 

Police responded at about 7:20 p.m. to reports of a submerged vehicle that had fallen through the ice in the area of Champlain Shores Way.

Dive teams were called to the scene, and a vehicle was located 150 feet off shore, according to police. 

Linda. M. Pierce, 71, of Rutland, Vermont, was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy will be conducted Thursday.

Crown Point Fire Department, the Essex County Sheriff’s Office, Port Henry Fire Department, Ticonderoga Fire Department, Putnam Fire Department and Lamoille EMS all assisted at the scene.

An investigation is ongoing.

