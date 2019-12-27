Police investigating death at Northway rest area

QUEENSBURY — Police are investigating the death of a man who was found dead in a vehicle at a Northway rest area early Friday.

The Warren County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to the southbound rest area south of Exit 18 around 2:30 a.m. for an elderly man who was unresponsive in a vehicle.

Officers found the man was dead, but that there did not to be any injuries or foul play. He had apparently pulled off the highway and had a medical problem, sheriff's Lt. Peter DiFiore said.

The man was traveling with a dog, which was turned over to the SPCA of Upstate New York.

