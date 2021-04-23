Police investigating crash that killed two pedestrians in Warrensburg

WARRENSBURG — Two people were killed when a tractor-trailer hit them on Main Street in Warrensburg on Friday afternoon.
The crash happened at about 1:15 p.m. at the corner of Richards Avenue and Main Street next to Hudson Headwaters Health Network’s Warrensburg Health Center.
A W. Cook Trucking and Logging tractor-trailer was turning north onto Main Street from Richards Avenue when a group of three pedestrians were struck.
Officers from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the scene. They determined that a 2006 Peterbuilt tractor-trailer combination, operated by 46-year-old James Flynn, of Queensbury, was traveling on Richards Avenue. He began turning left onto Main Street and struck the pedestrians within the intersection, according to a news release.
At least one of the pedestrians was trapped under the trailer of the vehicle, according to police. Two of them were pronounced dead at the scene.
Police had not released their identities at the time pending notification of next of kin.
The third victim was transported to Glens Falls Hospital with injuries that were believed to be non-life threatening.
Sources at the scene said it appears the pedestrians were in the crosswalk when the light turned green, and the truck driver didn't see them, according to WNYT-TV NewsChannel 13, The Post-Star's news partner.
Police said alcohol, drugs and speed do not appear to be factors in this crash.
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Safety Unit and Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the incident.
The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the New York State Police, the Warrensburg Fire Department, the Warrensburg Rescue Squad, the Lake George Rescue Squad and the New York State Department of Transportation.
Traffic was diverted at Water Road and Stewart Farrar Avenue while emergency crews responded to the scene.
Post-Star reporter Chad Arnold contributed to this story.
Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.