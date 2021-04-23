 Skip to main content
Police investigating crash that killed pedestrian in Warrensburg
Police investigating crash that killed pedestrian in Warrensburg

Police investigating crash that killed pedestrian in Warrensburg

Emergency personnel respond to a crash on Main Street in Warrensburg on Friday afternoon. Police said a pedestrian was struck and killed by a truck. 

 Chad Arnold

WARRENSBURG — Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian struck by a tractor-trailer on Friday afternoon.

The accident happened at about 1:10 p.m. at the corner of Richards Avenue and Main Street next to Hudson Headwaters Health Network’s Warrensburg Health Center.

A tractor-trailer carrying logs struck the pedestrian, according to police at the scene.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

Check back at poststar.com for updates.

Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com

