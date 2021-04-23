Police investigating crash that killed pedestrian in Warrensburg

WARRENSBURG — Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian struck by a tractor-trailer on Friday afternoon.
The accident happened at about 1:10 p.m. at the corner of Richards Avenue and Main Street next to Hudson Headwaters Health Network’s Warrensburg Health Center.
Support Local Journalism
A tractor-trailer carrying logs struck the pedestrian, according to police at the scene.
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.
Check back at poststar.com for updates.
Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Michael Goot
reporter - Warren County, crime, education and politics
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.