Police investigating crash into building in Glens Falls

GLENS FALLS — A Ridge Street building was damaged Monday afternoon when a woman crashed a vehicle into it.

Police said the driver, Ellen Phillips of Saratoga Springs, lost control in the roundabout when heading from Warren Street to turn onto Ridge, hit a street sign and overcorrected.

The Barton International building suffered a damaged wall when the vehicle jumped the curb and sidewalk and penetrated the wall around 3 p.m. No injuries were reported.

Barton International did not respond to an inquiry about how expensive the repairs will be.

Phillips was ticketed for imprudent speed. Details were not available as of Monday night or Tuesday because the investigating officer's accident report had not been completed.

