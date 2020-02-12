Police investigating crash into building in Glens Falls
1 comment

Police investigating crash into building in Glens Falls

  • 1
{{featured_button_text}}
Barton damage

This section of wall at Barton International's offices on Ridge Street in Glens Falls was damaged by an out-of-control vehicle Monday.

 Don Lehman

GLENS FALLS — A Ridge Street building was damaged Monday afternoon when a woman crashed a vehicle into it.

Police said the driver, Ellen Phillips of Saratoga Springs, lost control in the roundabout when heading from Warren Street to turn onto Ridge, hit a street sign and overcorrected.

The Barton International building suffered a damaged wall when the vehicle jumped the curb and sidewalk and penetrated the wall around 3 p.m. No injuries were reported.

Barton International did not respond to an inquiry about how expensive the repairs will be.

Phillips was ticketed for imprudent speed. Details were not available as of Monday night or Tuesday because the investigating officer's accident report had not been completed.

1 comment
0
4
3
2
2

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News