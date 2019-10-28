{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY — Occupants of Greenway neighborhood off Aviation Road awoke to a burglar in their home early Saturday, prompting an hours-long manhunt in the business district but no arrest as of early Monday.

The suspect stole an unspecified amount of money, and police are looking into whether the theft is related to a spate of home burglaries that were reported last month in Queensbury and Glens Falls.

Warren County sheriff's Lt. Steve Stockdale said there seemed to be some differences between the burglary early Saturday and the previous ones, but police aren't ruling out a possible connection.

The man was found in the home by residents around 4 a.m. Saturday.

He said the suspect was described as a white male with a medium build, but the witnesses who interrupted him were not able to get a better description in the darkness.

Police agencies from around the region responded and established a perimeter. They used a search dog to track the man to Northgate Plaza on Route 9, but the track was lost there. Police are trying to determine whether the man had a vehicle there.

"We have some leads we are following," Stockdale said.

The thief was believed to have gotten into the home through an unlocked door.

State Police assisted during Saturday's search.

Stockdale and Glens Falls Police Capt. Michelle Arnold said their agencies haven't had any other home burglaries reported since eight occurred in a matter of days in Queensbury and Glens Falls in early September that police believe were the work of the same person. The spree ended shortly after police publicized the incidents to warn the public.

Anyone with information in Saturday's case was asked to call sheriff's Investigator Jeff Grenier at 518-743-2500.

Don Lehman covers police and court matters and Warren County government. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com

reporter - crimes & courts, public safety and Warren County government

Don Lehman covers crime and Warren County government for The Post-Star. His work can be found on Twitter @PS_CrimeCourts and on poststar.com/app/blogs.

