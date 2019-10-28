QUEENSBURY — Occupants of Greenway neighborhood off Aviation Road awoke to a burglar in their home early Saturday, prompting an hours-long manhunt in the business district but no arrest as of early Monday.
The suspect stole an unspecified amount of money, and police are looking into whether the theft is related to a spate of home burglaries that were reported last month in Queensbury and Glens Falls.
Warren County sheriff's Lt. Steve Stockdale said there seemed to be some differences between the burglary early Saturday and the previous ones, but police aren't ruling out a possible connection.
The man was found in the home by residents around 4 a.m. Saturday.
He said the suspect was described as a white male with a medium build, but the witnesses who interrupted him were not able to get a better description in the darkness.
Police agencies from around the region responded and established a perimeter. They used a search dog to track the man to Northgate Plaza on Route 9, but the track was lost there. Police are trying to determine whether the man had a vehicle there.
You have free articles remaining.
"We have some leads we are following," Stockdale said.
The thief was believed to have gotten into the home through an unlocked door.
State Police assisted during Saturday's search.
Stockdale and Glens Falls Police Capt. Michelle Arnold said their agencies haven't had any other home burglaries reported since eight occurred in a matter of days in Queensbury and Glens Falls in early September that police believe were the work of the same person. The spree ended shortly after police publicized the incidents to warn the public.
Anyone with information in Saturday's case was asked to call sheriff's Investigator Jeff Grenier at 518-743-2500.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.