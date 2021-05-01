Police investigating bomb threat at Wilton Mall

WILTON — Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a bomb threat at the Wilton Mall on Saturday.

K-9 units from the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office, Saratoga Springs Police Department and New York State Park Police responded to the threat, which was received shortly before 11 a.m., according to a news release.

The release did not contain any additional information about the threat, including how a threat was made and whether any arrests have been made.

Calls to the sheriff’s office and mall management seeking additional information were not returned.

The mall was evacuated shortly after the threat was received by mall security at 10:50 a.m., according to CBS6 News in Albany.

Shoppers were allowed to reenter the facility shortly after noon, the station reported.

An investigation into the threat is ongoing, according to CBS6.

