Police investigate snowmobile crash on Lake George
QUEENSBURY — Police are investigating a serious snowmobile crash that occurred Thursday afternoon on Lake George.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene of the accident in the area of Hall’s Marina just before 4 p.m. The snowmobile struck a dock, according to a news release.

The victim is a man in his mid-30s who was ice fishing on the lake. He was thrown into frigid waters after striking the dock, according to NewsChannel 13, The Post-Star’s news partner. A dive team responded and found the man under the ice. He was taken to Glens Falls Hospital.

Police said the operator of the snowmobile was part of a larger group from outside the area. The investigation is ongoing.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

