New Jersey man drowns at Shepard Park Beach in Lake George

LAKE GEORGE — A New Jersey man is dead after drowning in Lake George on Saturday.

A 19-year-old resident of Vernon, New Jersey, was found unresponsive in the water at Shepard Park Beach in the village of Lake George, according to a news release from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

Lake George Town Supervisor Dennis Dickinson said the preliminary investigation revealed that the victim, who police have not yet identified, was outside the designated swimming area supervised by the lifeguards. Dickinson said the victim's mother told investigators that the man was going to do some diving stunts.

The man was found submerged at the first dock north of Shepard Park, which is owned by the town but used by the village, Sheriff’s Office and Lake George Park Commission. The victim was transported to Glens Falls Hospital.

“They tried to give him CPR, but he was under too long. It’s a sad thing,” Dickinson said Saturday night.

The incident happened at about 4:30 p.m., according to the Warren County Sheriff's Office activity log.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Lake George Fire and EMS, the Lake George Park Commission and State Police.