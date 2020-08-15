Police investigate report of shots fired from across river into Corinth

CORINTH — The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of shots fired from Lake Luzerne across the Hudson River into Corinth on Saturday.

The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office received a call at about 7:30 p.m. of shots fired near a residence at 5131 Route 9N. A portion of Route 9N was closed off as police investigated the scene, according to police radio transmissions.

Saratoga County dispatch said that there was some damage to a house, but there were no reports of injuries.

Police were speaking with people along East River Drive, Riverview Lane and Call Street in Lake Luzerne to investigate the situation.

The investigation was continuing late Saturday night and The Warren County Sheriff’s Office said a press release would be forthcoming.

In May, there was a report of a shots fired incident in Day.

Kenneth E. Burdick Jr., 45, is facing charges for allegedly firing upon two occupied residences on Hollow Road in Day on May 11. Also charged in that case was 28-year-old Alex Shippee and 46-year-old Kyle Baker, of Warrensburg.

Four Hadley residents were arrested after an investigation into a large fight that took place on May 21 Hollow Road in Day.