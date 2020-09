HADLEY — State police are investigating the death of a hiker on Sunday on Hadley Mountain.

Police were called to a report of an unattended death a little after 1 p.m., according to the State Police public information website.

Police said the investigation is ongoing, but the death appears to be noncriminal in nature.

No further information was immediately available on Monday.

