Police investigate crash on Route 4 in Kingsbury

KINGSBURY — At least one person was hurt Sunday morning in a crash involving a car and pickup truck on Route 4.

Washington County Sheriff Jeff Murphy said the collision was reported at 7:25 a.m. just north of the Stewart's store. One person was reported to be trapped, and multiple injuries were reported.

Sheriff's officers were on scene, and more information was expected to be released later Sunday.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

State Route 4 remained closed between Geer and Wait roads as of 10:45 a.m, according to the Washington County Department of Public Safety. The road was expected to re-open by late morning.

Tractor trailers are being detoured to Route 149 as first responders work at the scene, and drivers were being asked to avoid the area.

Roads around the region were icy after temperatures dropped below freezing early Sunday.

Check back to poststar.com for more details.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 1