Police identify Warrensburg crash victims

WARRENSBURG — The victims of Friday’s deadly tractor-trailer crash, which killed two pedestrians and sent a third to the hospital, were visiting the area and had made stops at several local businesses prior to the incident, police said on Saturday.
RuthAnn Angle, 75, of North Manchester, Indiana, and her niece, Dana Kaplan-Angle, 33, of Brooklyn, died from their injuries after being struck by a Peterbuilt tractor-trailer combination belonging to W. Cooking Trucking and Logging at around 1:15 p.m. on Friday.
The driver, 46-year-old James Flynn of Queensbury, was turning left onto Main Street from Richards Avenue, next to Hudson Headwaters Health Network’s Warrensburg Health Center, when he struck the group of pedestrians in the intersection.
A third victim, 33-year-old Robert Dowling of Brooklyn, was transported to Glens Falls Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to a news release from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.
A group of doctors, nurses and medical staff from the health center were first on scene to render aid until emergency crews arrived, police said.
State police, Warrensburg Fire Department, the Warrensburg Rescue Squad, the Lake George Rescue Squad and the New York State Department of Transportation all responded to the crash.
Alcohol, drugs and speed do not appear to be factors in the crash, police said.
On Saturday, a makeshift memorial for the victims had been formed at the intersection where the crash occurred. Roses were spotted near a road sign adjacent to a Sunoco gas station.
There are three crosswalks near where the incident took place, but only has a set of crossing signals notifying pedestrians when to safely cross.
The signals are located near the Sunoco, and assist those looking to cross Main Street.
There are no crossing signals notifying pedestrians when to cross Richards Avenue between the health center and gas station.
It’s unclear if the lack of crossing signals played a role in the crash. Police did not return an email seeking additional information.
The crash remains under investigation, according to a news release.
