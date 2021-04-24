Police identify Warrensburg crash victims

WARRENSBURG — The victims of Friday’s deadly tractor-trailer crash, which killed two pedestrians and sent a third to the hospital, were visiting the area and had made stops at several local businesses prior to the incident, police said on Saturday.

RuthAnn Angle, 75, of North Manchester, Indiana, and her niece, Dana Kaplan-Angle, 33, of Brooklyn, died from their injuries after being struck by a Peterbuilt tractor-trailer combination belonging to W. Cooking Trucking and Logging at around 1:15 p.m. on Friday.

The driver, 46-year-old James Flynn of Queensbury, was turning left onto Main Street from Richards Avenue, next to Hudson Headwaters Health Network’s Warrensburg Health Center, when he struck the group of pedestrians in the intersection.

A third victim, 33-year-old Robert Dowling of Brooklyn, was transported to Glens Falls Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to a news release from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

A group of doctors, nurses and medical staff from the health center were first on scene to render aid until emergency crews arrived, police said.