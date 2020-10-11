Police identify victim in fatal motorcycle crash

PROVIDENCE — Police have identified the motorcyclist killed after striking a deer on Saturday morning.

Stephen J. Milan, 65, of Providence, died in the crash, which occurred just before 11 a.m. on Fishback Road in the town of Providence.

The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office said Milan was traveling east when the deer ran into the roadway, causing him to strike the animal. The motorcycle veered off the road and Milan was thrown from the vehicle.

Milan was airlifted to Albany Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead from his injuries.

