Police identify Schroon River drowning victim

WARRENSBURG — State police on Saturday identified the teen who drowned a day earlier while tubing on the Schroon River.

A preliminary investigation determined 15-year-old Owen Harrington was tubing on the river when he became dislodged from his tube after striking a downed tree in the waterway, according to a news release.

The incident was reported at approximately 3:50 p.m. Friday.

Harrington, a Warrensburg resident, became submerged during an attempt to get him to shore, according to state police.

He was transported to Glens Falls Hospital where was declared dead, police said.

