Police identify Schroon River drowning victim

WARRENSBURG — State police on Saturday identified the teen who drowned a day earlier while tubing on the Schroon River.
A preliminary investigation determined 15-year-old Owen Harrington was tubing on the river when he became dislodged from his tube after striking a downed tree in the waterway, according to a news release.
The incident was reported at approximately 3:50 p.m. Friday.
Harrington, a Warrensburg resident, became submerged during an attempt to get him to shore, according to state police.
He was transported to Glens Falls Hospital where was declared dead, police said.
Chad Arnold
reporter - Glens Falls, Lake George, Moreau, Queensbury, Washington County
