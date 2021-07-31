 Skip to main content
Police identify Schroon River drowning victim
WARRENSBURG — State police on Saturday identified the teen who drowned a day earlier while tubing on the Schroon River. 

A preliminary investigation determined 15-year-old Owen Harrington was tubing on the river when he became dislodged from his tube after striking a downed tree in the waterway, according to a news release.

The incident was reported at approximately 3:50 p.m. Friday.

Harrington, a Warrensburg resident, became submerged during an attempt to get him to shore, according to state police. 

He was transported to Glens Falls Hospital where was declared dead, police said. 

