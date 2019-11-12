{{featured_button_text}}

GREENFIELD — A Saratoga County man died late Monday in a crash on North Greenfield Road, according to police.

Robert D. Senecal, 51, of Milton, died from injuries he suffered when the vehicle he was driving went off the road, hit an embankment and became airborne, hitting a vacant home in the hamlet of Porter Corners, according to the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office.

The crash occurred at 8:53 p.m. in the hamlet of Porter Corners. Police said excessive speed played a part in the crash, and the accident occurred during a bout of sleet and freezing rain.

The Sheriff's Office was assisted at the scene by Greenfield Fire Department and Jessups Landing EMS.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
5
7
2
46
3

Tags

Load comments