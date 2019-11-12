GREENFIELD — A Saratoga County man died late Monday in a crash on North Greenfield Road, according to police.
Robert D. Senecal, 51, of Milton, died from injuries he suffered when the vehicle he was driving went off the road, hit an embankment and became airborne, hitting a vacant home in the hamlet of Porter Corners, according to the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
The crash occurred at 8:53 p.m. in the hamlet of Porter Corners. Police said excessive speed played a part in the crash, and the accident occurred during a bout of sleet and freezing rain.
The Sheriff's Office was assisted at the scene by Greenfield Fire Department and Jessups Landing EMS.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.