Clearview Motel

A recent fire at the Clearview Motel has prompted calls for changes involving long-term housing at the South Glens Falls business. 

 Post-Star file photo

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Police identified the man who died in Saturday's fire at Clearview Motel as a Vietnam War veteran who lived much of his life in the Fort Edward area.

South Glens Falls Police said Fred H. Godfrey III, 71, was the man who died from smoke inhalation when a small fire broke out in his room at the motel on Saturday morning.

Police had not released Godfrey's name for three days as they tried to locate family members as next of kin. Police agencies typically will not publicly identify someone who has died until their closest family are notified.

South Glens Falls Police Chief Kevin Judd said police located a relative of Godfrey's late Monday who was able to collect his belongings.

The mystery of what caused the small but smoky fire in a first-floor motel room remained Tuesday, however.

Judd said the fire apparently started with a small plastic tote on the carpeted floor of the room catching fire. Damage to the room was minimal, but it filled with smoke.

It did not appear Godfrey made any effort to get out of the room or escape the blaze as smoke accumulated, police said.

A resident of a neighboring room smelled smoke, entered the room and put the fire out with a fire extinguisher.

Judd said the cause of the fire remained under investigation Tuesday, as it was not known how the plastic ignited. There was no indication the fire was suspicious nor that Godfrey had been smoking.

He said Saratoga County fire investigators are investigating the blaze, but the county fire coordinator did not return a phone call for comment Tuesday.

South Glens Falls Fire Chief Nick Quinn said the fire's cause remained "undetermined" as of Tuesday afternoon.

Godfrey had been living at the motel for about 4 years.

Don Lehman covers crime and Warren County government for The Post-Star. His work can be found on Twitter @PS_CrimeCourts and on poststar.com/blogs.

reporter - crimes & courts, public safety and Warren County government

