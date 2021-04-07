Police identify drivers involved in crash that injured three members of the Amish community

HAMPTON — Police on Wednesday released the names of the drivers involved in a crash between an SUV and two horse and buggies in Hampton that injured three members of the Amish community.

The accident happened just before 6 p.m. on State Route 4 in the area of Dewey Road. State police said the preliminary investigation determined that 31-year-old Thomas Morcombe of Whitehall was traveling southwest in his Toyota 4Runner when he struck the two buggies from behind.

Hampton Fire Chief Matthew Sears said Tuesday the buggies were headed home from Fair Haven, Vermont. He believes Morcombe may have gotten the sun in his eyes as he came up over the hill. He tapped the brakes when he realized he was approaching the buggies, but it was too late.

He rear-ended the first one, driven by 56-year-old Whitehall resident John Raber, which pushed it into the second one.

Morcombe’s vehicle ran over the top of the second buggy. Its driver, 40-year-old Danny Byler of Whitehall, and his three passengers were taken to Glens Falls Hospital. Police did not have any update on their conditions on Wednesday.

The four people in the first buggy were checked out at the scene by EMS personnel. Morcombe was not injured.