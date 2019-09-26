CHESTER — A Horicon man was killed early Thursday when a pickup truck that was being chased by police crashed into another vehicle on the Northway off-ramp at Exit 25.
Authorities said the pickup truck that was hit by the fleeing driver rolled over and the driver died, and the driver who had been fleeing from police was transported to a hospital with minor injuries.
State Police said Joseph D. Turcotte, 38, of Brant Lake, died at the crash scene after his pickup was slammed from behind. He was a member of the Horicon Planning Board, and ran Gar Wood Boats in Brant Lake with family members.
State Police said the vehicle that police were pursuing was driven by Skyler B. Crouse, 30, of Akwesasne, a Mohawk territory on the border between New York and Canada. The truck he drove was registered to an address in Ontario, Canada.
Crouse had been released from Glens Falls Hospital as of 2:30 p.m., and is expected to face a host of criminal charges to be filed later Thursday or early Friday.
Crouse has a lengthy record of driving offenses and other criminal arrests, including an arrest for allegedly smuggling tobacco across the St. Lawrence River in 2012, prior media reports show. He was driving Thursday despite the fact his driver's license has been suspended.
State Police remained on the crash scene well into the afternoon, and they would not allow media to approach the scene, one trooper calling it a "crime scene." A dark-colored pickup truck was visible toward the end of the exit, on its roof and heavily damaged.
A large contingent of troopers, State Police supervisors and plainclothes investigators was on scene as Chestertown firefighters manned roadblocks well into the afternoon.
Details as to what led up to the chase weren't released, but it went on for at least 25 miles before it ended when the fleeing driver sped off the highway at Exit 25.
After hitting the other truck on the exit ramp, the driver continued across Route 8 and came to rest on the northbound entrance ramp. Police took him into custody after a short foot pursuit.
The chase began shortly after 8 a.m., when a State Police patrol clocked a white Chevrolet pickup truck speeding at 90 mph through a construction zone on the Northway south of Exit 19.
Police scanner reports indicated the driver was speeding at "triple digits" at one point, and State Police and Warren County sheriff's officers pursued the truck north as the driver refused to stop.
The driver was reported to be driving "very erratically," slowing down, nearly coming to a stop at one point, and then speeding up.
According to police radio reports, when officers got an opportunity when there were no other vehicles in proximity to the pursuit south of Exit 25, they used a tire deflation device, a studded metal strip rolled onto the road in front of the fleeing vehicle, to try to deflate the truck's tires.
State Police said one tire was punctured, but the driver continued north and tried to get off at Exit 25 at high speed, his truck crashing into the victim's vehicle from behind on the off-ramp at around 8:20 a.m.
Warren County Sheriff Bud York referred comment on the investigation to State Police.
Horicon Supervisor Matt Simpson said the town of Horicon was in mourning for the loss of Turcotte, who was well-known for community involvement and for his role in a family business in town. Simpson said he had talked to Turcotte at The Crossroads store earlier Thursday when bumping into him there.
"It's just a tragic loss for our community," he said. "He was a college graduate, a bright young man with a great life ahead of him. It's just horrible."
York said he knew Turcotte's family, and described them as good people. His wife works for Warren County.
"It's a tragedy," York said.
Route 8 remained closed at Exit 25 into the late afternoon, and the northbound exit ramp and entrance are expected to be closed at least until the late afternoon as police investigate. An accident reconstruction team was brought to the scene.
A helicopter was initially called to transport an injured person to a hospital, but it was canceled minutes later as police determined the most seriously injured driver had died.
This story will be updated.
I hope for transparency here, and all the facts. Speeding should not carry the death penalty for innocent civilians, hopefully there was more to invigorate this chase
