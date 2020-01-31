Police: Hudson Falls man sold prescription drugs

GLENS FALLS -- A Hudson Falls man was arrested this week for allegedly selling prescription drugs, according to police.

Austin Z. Brennan, 22, was charged with felony counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance and criminal possession of a controlled substance for allegedly selling drugs during a police investigation last year.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Police said he sold drugs in Glens Falls and Queensbury during an investigation by Glens Falls Police and Warren County sheriff's officers.

Brennan was released pending prosecution in Warren County Court. Glens Falls Police Officer Tyler Mello made the arrest.

Brennan was also arrested on a felony drug charge in May 2018 when he was stopped for speeding on Route 9 in Moreau, and found to have a large quantity of a synthetic stimulant known as ethylone as well as a fake driver's license.

The disposition of that case wasn't available early Friday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0