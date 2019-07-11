HUDSON FALLS — A Hudson Falls resident was jailed Wednesday for allegedly selling prescription drugs three times in recent months, officials said.
Scott M. Lemery, 39, was charged with three counts each of criminal sale of a controlled substance and criminal possession of a controlled substance after an investigation led by Hudson Falls Police, records show.
He is accused of selling the prescription anti-opioid Suboxone.
Lemery, who has at least one prior felony conviction, was arraigned on an indictment in Washington County Court and sent to Washington County Jail for lack of bail.
Hudson Falls Police Detective John Kibling made the arrest, assisted by the Washington County Sheriff's Office, District Attorney's Office and Probation Department and Glens Falls Police.
