Police: Hudson Falls man jailed for home burglary
Police: Hudson Falls man jailed for home burglary

HUDSON FALLS — A Hudson Falls man was jailed Friday after he broke into a relative's home, caused extensive damage and stole valuables, police said.

Michael A. Schiher, 24, was arrested several hours after he illegally went into a Main Street home Friday morning, according to Hudson Falls Police.

Surveillance video from a nearby camera helped police link him to the break-in, and he was tracked to South Glens Falls and arrested later Friday.

Schiher was charged with second-degree burglary and aggravated family offense, both felonies, and misdemeanor counts of criminal tampering, criminal mischief and petit larceny, police records show.

Schiher was arraigned and sent to Washington County Jail for lack of bail.

Hudson Falls Police Sgt. Ryan Woodward and Patrolman Sean Casey handled the case.

Michael Schiher

Schiher
