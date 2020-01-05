Police: Hudson Falls man had stolen vehicle

HUDSON FALLS -- A Hudson Falls man was arrested Friday after he was found to have a stolen vehicle, police records show.

Michael T. Mulvey III, 20, was charged with felony criminal possession of stolen property after an investigation by State Police. He was arrested on Wall Street, but details about the vehicle he had were not released.

Mulvey was released pending prosecution in Kingsbury Town Court.

The arrest comes less than two months after he was charged with burglarizing a Queensbury restaurant where he formerly worked. He allegedly stole $300 from the Taco Bell on Route 9, and was charged with felony burglary.

He had been released on his own recognizance on the burglary count.

